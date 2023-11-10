Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 418.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

