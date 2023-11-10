Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $24.32 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

