Northland Capmk Comments on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BBAI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

