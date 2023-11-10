Northland Capmk Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of ESPR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

