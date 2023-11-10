Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 161,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

