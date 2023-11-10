Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 18530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.