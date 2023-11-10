Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.29 million.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. 6,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. Nova has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 166,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nova by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 89,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Nova by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 187,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

