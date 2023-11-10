Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.