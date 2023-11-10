Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $17.77. Nuvei shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 616,414 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.