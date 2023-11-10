NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.53.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.87. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.93 and a one year high of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.2013093 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

