Nvwm LLC Acquires 183 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $512.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $521.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

