Nvwm LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $219.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.