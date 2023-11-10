Nvwm LLC Buys 429 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock opened at $514.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.41.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
