Nvwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $241.27. 132,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

