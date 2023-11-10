Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,140 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

