Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

