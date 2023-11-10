Nvwm LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

