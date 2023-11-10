Nvwm LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $781.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Get Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.