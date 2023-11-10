Nvwm LLC Sells 323 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

