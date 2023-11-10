Nvwm LLC Sells 7,690 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,344. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

