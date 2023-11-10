Nvwm LLC Sells 7,945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

