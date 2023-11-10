Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $75.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.