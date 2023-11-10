Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

ONB stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.