Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.79

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 157445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,326. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 534,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.