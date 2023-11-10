Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.