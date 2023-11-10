ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of ON24 worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 253.4% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $117,005.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $76,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,697.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $117,005.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 357,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,885 shares of company stock worth $612,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Profile



ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

