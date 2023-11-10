ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

