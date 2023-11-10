Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.00

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.53, with a volume of 10761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onex

Onex Stock Performance

Onex Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.55.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.