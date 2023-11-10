Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.00

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.53, with a volume of 10761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onex
Onex Stock Performance
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
