Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

OOMA opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.88. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

