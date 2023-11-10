Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 116,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,397. The firm has a market cap of $686.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.
In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
