Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $43.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
