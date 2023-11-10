Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $43.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

