Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) EVP Sells $53,177.50 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

