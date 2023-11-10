Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion

Orion Price Performance

OEC opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Orion has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,175.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Orion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.