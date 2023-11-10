Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, reports. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORA opened at $62.55 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

