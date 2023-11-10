Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 256,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

