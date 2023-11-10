Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.91. 135,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5897704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.