Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.91. 135,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5897704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
