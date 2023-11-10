Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5897704 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

