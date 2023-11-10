Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director Sells $42,717.50 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.