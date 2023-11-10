Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.