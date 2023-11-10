Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 million, a P/E ratio of 146.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

