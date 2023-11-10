Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $118,827,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

