Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PAAS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

