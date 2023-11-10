Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 616615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.