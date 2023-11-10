Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

