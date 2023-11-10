Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.90.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

