Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 6.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.97. 3,718,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,634,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

