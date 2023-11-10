Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

