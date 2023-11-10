Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

