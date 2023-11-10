Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Park Lawn traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.61, with a volume of 29842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLC

Park Lawn Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5369244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.