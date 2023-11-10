Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.